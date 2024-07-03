THAILAND’s 9th seed men’s singles junior shuttler Eakanath Kitkawinroj was the only casualty as the preliminary rounds of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 got off to a hectic start with close to 300 players from 18 countries in action at the Gor Among Raga Hall in Yogyakarta today.

The Thai’s world junior No. 15 suffered an early exit after losing out to Japan’s Toshiki Nishio 21-14, 21-16 in today’s second round which saw other seeded players through to the next stage.

China’s top seed and world junior No.1 Hu Zhe An had no trouble disposing of Hong Kong China’s Usman Awan 21-8, 21-8 in 31 minutes to meet Ou Ka Hoo of Macau China in the third round.

Fifth seed Pranay Shettigar of India is also through to the next stage after defeating Javier Lovic Carceres. In contrast, Malaysia’s sixth seed Muhammad Faiq needed 38 minutes to down Lam Kam To of Hong Kong China to set up an encounter against Japan’s Kazuma Kawano in the third round.

Fourth seed Wang Zi Jun booked his berth in the next round after downing Tran Quoc Khanh 21-13, 21-10 while home shuttler Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah had an easy passage defeating Kazakhstan Arnur Tapishev 21-5, 21-7 to meet Le Minh Son in the third round.

The other seeded players who overcame their preliminary hurdles include Dhruv Neg (12) of India, Cho Hyeon Woo of Korea (10), Lee Sun Jin of Korea (11th) and 13th seed Rounak Chouhan of India who defeated Nguyen Van Mai 21-10, 21-10.

In the women’s singles, India’s Tanvi Sharma booked her spot after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Shu Yu Wen 21-23, 21-7, 23-21 while Thailand’s fifth seed Anyapat Phichitpreechasak cruised to the next round after defeating Sum Yaui of Hong Kong China 21-19, 17, 21, 21-15.

Malaysia’s No.6 seed Ong Xin Yee had no problem brushing aside Philipinnes’ Kahrene Ivy Zapanta 21-7, 21-5 while eight seed Huang Lin Ran of China halted Korean Kim Tae Yoon’s campaign 21-13, 21-12.

In the mixed doubles ties, top seed Attawut Sreepaw/Sabrina Sophita Wedler of Thailand take on Malaysian pair Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah/Dania Sofea while fourth seed Li Hong Yi/Zhang Jia Han 0f China confirmed their spots after defeating Macau’s Chang Chi Chon/Wang Wai Kei 21-6, 21-11.

For full results, follow: https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/draws.aspx?id=c25ea851-b47a-4bf8-b589-8ad1a188a8a4

