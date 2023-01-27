The peloton of the 110th edition of the Tour de France will include 22 teams at the start in the Basque country on 1st July 2023.
18 UCI WorldTeams and 4 UCI ProTeams, with one unprecedented participation.

Details of the selection:

18 teams UCI WorldTeams: 

  • AG2R Citroën Team (Fra)
  • Alpecin Deceuninck (Bel)
  • Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)
  • Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)
  • EF Education-Easypost (Usa)
  • Groupama-FDJ (Fra)
  • Ineos Grenadiers (Gbr)
  • Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Bel)
  • Jumbo-Visma (Ned)
  • Movistar Team (Esp)
  • Soudal Quick-Step (Bel)
  • Team Arkea-Samsic (Fra)
  • Team Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
  • Team Cofidis (Fra)
  • Team DSM (Ned)
  • Team Jayco AlUla (Aus)
  • Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
  • UAE Team Emirates (Uae)

4 teams UCI Proteams:

The two teams qualified by right:

  • Lotto dstny (Bel)
  • TotalEnergies (Fra)

 The two teams invited by the organiser:

  • Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Nor)

