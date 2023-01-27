The peloton of the 110th edition of the Tour de France will include 22 teams at the start in the Basque country on 1st July 2023.
18 UCI WorldTeams and 4 UCI ProTeams, with one unprecedented participation.
Details of the selection:
18 teams UCI WorldTeams:
- AG2R Citroën Team (Fra)
- Alpecin Deceuninck (Bel)
- Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz)
- Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)
- EF Education-Easypost (Usa)
- Groupama-FDJ (Fra)
- Ineos Grenadiers (Gbr)
- Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Bel)
- Jumbo-Visma (Ned)
- Movistar Team (Esp)
- Soudal Quick-Step (Bel)
- Team Arkea-Samsic (Fra)
- Team Bahrain Victorious (Brn)
- Team Cofidis (Fra)
- Team DSM (Ned)
- Team Jayco AlUla (Aus)
- Trek-Segafredo (Usa)
- UAE Team Emirates (Uae)
4 teams UCI Proteams:
The two teams qualified by right:
- Lotto dstny (Bel)
- TotalEnergies (Fra)
The two teams invited by the organiser:
- Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Nor)
