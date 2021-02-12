Whether as a single unit or a standalone outsole, Nike Air is a platform in constant evolution. This spirit of progress is celebrated in the respective design of the three key silhouettes of the Air Max spring 2021 collection: the Air Max 2090 EOI, the Air Max Viva, and the VaporMax Evo.

The Air Max 2090 EOI (“Evolution of Icons”) is inspired by subtle detailing from Air Max’s legendary family tree, like the Air Max 90, Air Max 180, and the Air Max BW.

The hybrid is part of the season’s larger EOI Pack, which includes variations of the Air Max 270 React EOI and the Air Max Zephyr EOI. A second, later EOI pack features the Air Max 90 SE EOI, the Air Max 95 EOI, the Air Max Plus SE EOI, and more.

The Air Max Viva builds on iterative development of women’s specific Air Max models. It includes a Cushlon midsole and an exaggerated Air Max Unit in the heel.

The leather, closed mesh, and nubuck detailing is complemented by two laces for styling, a speckled midsole, and a two-tone rubber outsole.

The VaporMax Evo is a bolder exploration of VaporMax style, but at a closer look, the silhouette creatively fuses details inspired by classic models like the Air Max 90, Air Max 93, and the Air Max Plus.

Inside the box is an accordion-style booklet describing the lineage of the shoes that inspire the colorways, the Evolution of Air Max logos, and more.

The Air Max 2090 EOI is priced at MYR659 while the Air Max Viva and the VaporMax Evo are set for retail at MYR589 and MYR859 respectively.

The Air Max Spring 2021 collection will be available on nike.com throughout spring 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...