In a thrilling climax at the Valencia Grand Prix, Ducati added another chapter to its storied history in the MotoGP™ World Championship as Francesco Bagnaia secured his second consecutive premier class crown. This victory cements Ducati’s status as a powerhouse in the racing world, breaking records and setting new benchmarks that showcase their dominance on the track.

Below we have delved into some of the best stats of the season from the all-conquering Bologna bullets.

Back-to-Back Rider’s Championships:

Francesco Bagnaia’s triumph at the Valencia GP marks a historic moment for Ducati, as he becomes the first rider ever to clinch back-to-back MotoGP Rider’s Championships in the manufacturer’s rich history. Bagnaia’s skill, combined with the formidable Ducati machinery, has propelled the Italian manufacturer to new heights.

Constructor Championship Glory #5:

Ducati’s success is not confined to individual achievements. The Valencia GP also saw Ducati clinch their fifth Constructor Championship, an impressive feat made even more remarkable by the fact that it’s their fourth consecutive title. This underscores Ducati’s commitment to excellence in both rider and manufacturer categories.

A record-breaking 17 wins:

The 2023 season will be etched in history as Ducati achieved an unprecedented 17 wins in a single campaign, setting a new record for the most victories in one MotoGP season. Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) all tasted further Grand Prix successes, while LCR Honda bound Johann Zarco and new Mooney VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio both experienced maiden victories.

It’s a staggering accomplishment, which reinforces Ducati’s ability to consistently deliver high-performance machines capable of conquering the toughest circuits around the world.

43 podiums in a row:

Ducati’s podium dominance was equally remarkable, with riders consistently showcasing their skills on the world stage. The 2023 season saw Ducati riders step onto the podium an astounding 43 times, setting a new benchmark for the most podium finishes in a single MotoGP™ season. All eight riders on the Desmosedici machines took at least one rostrum: Bagnaia x15, Martin x8, Bezzecchi x7, Zarco x6, Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) x2, Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) x2, Di Giannantonio x2, Bastianini x1.

Consistency in Consecutive Records:

Ducati’s record of consecutive races with at least one rider on the podium stands at an impressive 46 races and is still active, highlighting the consistency and reliability of their machines. The record began way back at the 2021 Aragon Grand Prix, when Bagnaia took his first-ever MotoGP™ victory.

1-2 Finishes and Front Row Lockouts:

Ducati’s ability to secure 1-2 finishes in Grand Prix races reached new heights during the 2023 season, achieving this remarkable feat 13 times. Furthermore, their consecutive front-row lockouts continued to impress, reaching an impressive 60 times and counting, showcasing their speed and grid dominance.

Podium Lockouts:

The 2023 season also witnessed Ducati locking out the MotoGP™ podium on eight separate occasions, a testament to the strength and depth of their rider lineup and the exceptional performance of their bikes.

Like this: Like Loading...