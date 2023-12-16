Own a unique part of the World Championship-winning team’s history, with the exclusive digital collectible drop launched on Sui, in collaboration with Bybit, to commemorate the record-breaking 2023 season.

Oracle Red Bull Racing today announced the launch of the ‘Oracle Red Bull Racing Champions Collection 2023’: digital collectibles for fans to commemorate the Team’s historic, record-breaking season in a new and innovative way.

For a limited time, fans can mint the collectibles free of charge exclusively on Sui, the team’s official blockchain partner, via the dedicated landing page on Bybit.com.

The launch follows the most successful year in history for Oracle Red Bull Racing who set records for most championship points in a single season, led on the greatest number of laps, captured the Team’s first one and two individual driver finish and saw driver Max Verstappen secure the most points ever in a single Formula 1 season. By minting and owning these digital collectibles, fans will be able to own a commemorative part of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s record-breaking season.

The collectibles will feature unique art designed by Automobilist, an award-winning design studio with individuals passionate about creating designs and art around all things motorsport.

The collectibles will be available via Bybit.com, the official cryptocurrency exchange platform partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing. Fans can claim the collectibles for free from Friday 15 December at 5pm GMT to Tuesday 19 December, using their existing social media credentials.

Dan Mitchell, Senior Marketing Manager of Oracle Red Bull Racing said: “After such an incredible and record-breaking season, we are excited to be working in close collaboration with our partners Sui and Bybit to offer fans a unique part of the Team’s history, with our celebratory digital memorabilia. We must continue to engage and connect with fans around the world in new and innovative ways, and this collaboration takes this to the next level: giving our fans access to digital collectibles and virtual experiences. We see real value in using Web3 technologies such as NFTs in the form of digital collectibles, which elevates the fan experience and brings them even closer to the Team. We are excited to continue working with our partners and look to expand our offerings even more in the future.” Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs, said: “The growth of web3 has changed how teams like Oracle Red Bull Racing connect with their fans. By minting these commemorative collectibles through zkLogin, a secure and efficient bridge between the familiar world of web2 and the new world of web3, not only can fans feel like they now own a piece of the team’s historic and record-breaking season, but Oracle Red Bull Racing can directly offer their loyal fans exclusive digital experiences for supporting the Team, all without the need to create a crypto wallet or loading it with funds via a third party.” Anndy Lian, Head of Partnerships of Bybit, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sui to celebrate their historic achievements in the 2023 F1 season. We are proud to support the decentralized NFT drop that will allow fans to own a piece of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s legacy and connect with their heroes in a new and exciting way. We believe that NFTs are not only a new form of digital art, but also a new way of expressing identity, value, and reputation in the Web3 era. We look forward to seeing the amazing digital collectibles that will be created and distributed on Sui, and we invite our users and the crypto community to join us in this celebration.” Earlier this year, Oracle Red Bull Racing announced a multi-year partnership with Mysten Labs, the web3 infrastructure company and developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, focusing on taking the Team’s connection with fans around the world to the next level.

