Championship standings

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) is on the brink of securing his third WorldSBK title. With 580 points and a comfortable 39-point advantage over Bulega , he has the opportunity to seal the crown in Race 1 at the Pirelli Spanish Round.



is on the brink of securing his third WorldSBK title. With 580 points and a comfortable 39-point advantage over , he has the opportunity to seal the crown in Race 1 at the Pirelli Spanish Round. Fresh from his Race 2 win at Estoril, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati ) remains determined to keep the title fight alive and will aim to prove once again that he is a force to be reckoned with in WorldSBK.



remains determined to keep the title fight alive and will aim to prove once again that he is a force to be reckoned with in WorldSBK. With three podium finishes at Estoril, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati ) climbed back into the top three in the standings. Just eight points separate him from Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) , who also has his sights set on a top-three finish in the Championship.



climbed back into the top three in the standings. Just eight points separate him from , who also has his sights set on a top-three finish in the Championship. After being declared unfit at the Estoril Round, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) dropped to fifth place in the standings, though his consistent season has already earned him the Best Independent Rider Award for 2025.

Razgatlioglu’s Title Chances

Toprak Razgatlioglu will be crowned World Champion if he wins the race, finishes ahead of Nicolo Bulega, or if Bulega finishes 14th or lower.

The End of an Era

The Pirelli Spanish Round promises to be an emotional finale, marking the end of several remarkable chapters in WorldSBK history.

On the brink of securing his third WorldSBK crown, Toprak Razgatlioglu will contest his final weekend in the Championship before making the move to MotoGP.



will contest his final weekend in the Championship before making the move to MotoGP. Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) prepares for an emotional farewell as he brings his glittering WorldSBK career to a close after nearly two decades of success.



prepares for an emotional farewell as he brings his glittering WorldSBK career to a close after nearly two decades of success. At home in Spain, Alvaro Bautista will aim to finish on a high in his last outing with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team before joining Barni Spark Racing Team for 2026.



will aim to finish on a high in his last outing with the team before joining for 2026. It will also be the final round for Honda HRC riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge , who have raced with the Japanese manufacturer since 2022. Lecuona will move to Ducati, while Vierge steps in to replace Rea at Yamaha.



riders and , who have raced with the Japanese manufacturer since 2022. will move to Ducati, while steps in to replace at Yamaha. Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) will also bow out from WorldSBK, bringing to an end a career that began in 2015 and featured multiple race wins and podiums.



will also bow out from WorldSBK, bringing to an end a career that began in 2015 and featured multiple race wins and podiums. Ryan Vickers concludes his first full-time WorldSBK campaign with Motocorsa Racing , while Andrea Iannone will race for the final time with Team Pata GoEleven .



concludes his first full-time WorldSBK campaign with , while will race for the final time with . Following their absence at the previous round due to injury, it remains uncertain whether Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), who will join BMW in 2026, and Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) will take part in their final races with their respective teams.

Historical Performance

In 2024, Nicolo Bulega dominated the Jerez round, winning Race 1 and the Tissot Superpole Race, while Toprak Razgatlioglu sealed his latest crown with victory in Race 2.



dominated the Jerez round, winning Race 1 and the Tissot Superpole Race, while sealed his latest crown with victory in Race 2. Alvaro Bautista is the most successful rider at Jerez with five wins to his name, followed by Razgatlioglu and Rea on three each.



is the most successful rider at Jerez with five wins to his name, followed by and on three each. Andrea Locatelli, Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark also featured on the podium last year.

Like this: Like Loading...