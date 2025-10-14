The opening day of the inaugural F&N Magnolia Cup Under-12 tournament got off to an explosive start at the SK Bandar Baru Field here today in Kuala Selangor.

In the very first two matches played simultaneously early this morning, SK Ulu Yam Bharu edged SK Cochrane 1-0 as SK Semenyih drew SK Putrajaya Presint 9 (2) 2-2.

But it was SK Putrajaya Presint 15 (1) that would steal the limelight with their organised performance that saw them picking up two wins from two matches played in Group B.

SK Putrajaya Presint 15 (1) – the runners-up at the last District Sports Council competition – had started their campaign in the morning by beating SK Binjai Jaya 1-0 with the only goal coming off Ku Qasyaf Syazani Ku Mohd Syahfiq in the tenth minute.

They then outplayed SK Bukit Naga in the second game in the afternoon, with Dhia Ziqri Azka Azlin the hero, who nailed the winner early in the seventh minute.

“There’s a definite improvement from their last competitive match. I’m just happy that we picked up the two wins from their first two matches in the group,” said SK Putrajaya Presint 15 (1) head coach Muhammad Yazid Abdul Karim.



“The defensive positioning was there and the attacking flair was quite good. But it would be great if we could have scored more goals.

“With a place in the quarterfinals guaranteed, I’m looking forward to finishing the group stage tomorrow morning well.”

The F&N Magnolia Under-12 Football Championship (B-12) is organised from 13 to 16 October 2025 in Kuala Selangor, in collaboration with the Sports, Co-Curriculum and Arts Division (BSKK), Ministry of Education Malaysia.

The three-day tournament, which brings together school champions from the District Sports Council competitions in Selangor and the Federal Territory throughout the past year, will feature 16 teams in total.

The teams are divided into four groups in a nine-a-side competition format.

Group champions and runners-up will advance to the knockout stage.

Hosts Selangor is represented by 10 teams, while Kuala Lumpur has four teams and Putrajaya has two teams.

The Magnolia Cup tournament was officially launched on 22 August 2025 and was attended by Encik Ithnin Bin Mahadi, Director, Sports, Co-Curricular and Arts Division (BSKK), Encik Norazrin Bin Norsyam Yee, Director, Government & Industry, Engagement, Fraser & Neave Holdings Berhad, and Encik Norismadi Manap, President of the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM).

F&N MAGNOLIA UNDER 12 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2025

RESULTS

GROUP A:

SK Ulu Yam Bharu 1-0 SK Cochrane

SK Semenyih 2-2 SK Putrajaya Presint 9 (2)

SK Cochrane 0-0 SK Semenyih

Putrajaya Presint 9 (2) 2-0 SK Ulu Yam Bharu

GROUP B:

SK Binjai Jaya 0-1 SK Putrajaya Presint 15 (1)

SK Bukit Naga 0-0 SK Batu Muda

SK Batu Muda 1-0 SK Binjai Jaya

SK Putrajaya Presint 15 (1) 1-0 SK Bukit Naga

GROUP C:

SK Damansara Damai (2) 0-2 SK Serdang UPM

SK Kebun Baharu 0-0 SK Taman Melati

SK Taman Melati 1-1 SK Damansara Damai (2)

SK Serdang UPM 1-0 SK Kebun Baharu

GROUP D:

SK Seri Pristana 1-0 SK Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi

SK Taman Tun Teja 2-1 SK Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah

SK Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah 1-0 SK Seri Pristana

SK Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi 0-0 SK Taman Tun Teja

