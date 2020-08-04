Since making its debut in Phillip Island for the first Round of the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, the new Hyundai N-spired Rider Award has been in action and is a new initiative that creates an added dynamic to the Championship. This new award is one of the many pillars of Hyundai and the Championship partnership; being the Official Car and Official Safety Car supplier since 2019.

At the end of the season, the rider who will gain the highest number of places in comparison from their starting position during the 2020 WorldSBK season wins the Hyundai N-spired Rider Award. Hyundai unveiled the 2020 winner’s car at the Pirelli Spanish Round in Jerez de la Frontera; the winner will be rewarded with an exclusive i30 Fastback N with black, white and gold livery.

Throughout the season, riders are awarded points for each position they gain from their grid position. If a rider starts tenth and finishes fifth, he gains five points. They will only be earning points in WorldSBK Race 1 and 2 classification – not the Tissot Superpole Race – and it’s based on starting position rather than exclusively Tissot Superpole. This means updated grid positions after the Tissot Superpole Race also count in progress gained from that position in Race 2 and not the Tissot Superpole session from Saturday.

The design of the i30 Fastback N is unique and has been created with the support of Hyundai Motorsport. The car is a normal commercial version of the i30 Fastback N Performance with a 2.0 litre engine and 275 HP. Its special livery is inspired by the WorldSBK official Safety Cars that Hyundai is providing to the Championship. The sporty look of this year’s award is emphasised by a matt black foil and the Engine Red details of the safety cars have been coloured in gold. The winner of the Hyundai N-spired Rider Award will also be gifted with a complete set of golden rims, the same custom forged wheels by Braid that are currently present on the WorldSBK Official Safety Cars.