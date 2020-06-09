Special times require special ideas. For exactly this reason, the organizers of the Ötztaler

Cycle Marathon offer cyclists from around the world an innovative event held on the

Ötztaler’s original date from 28 to 30 August: the ÖTZTALER SOCIALCYCLE MARATHON.

Your favorite routes covering 238 kilometers can be cycled at home in the course of three

days. Everything for a good cause! Additionally, a tombola with great prizes is waiting for

all participants.

The Ötztaler Cycle Marathon with its challenging course has become an institution in the

international cycle marathon scene. Emanuel Buchmann belonging to the BORA –

hansgrohe team and fourth in the Tour de France, recently showed with its successful

Everest Challenge that you can even climb the 8848 altitude meters of Mount Everest in

Ötztal’s cycling paradise.

This year, the Ötztaler Cycle Marathon was unfortunately postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic, to the dismay of starters from over 40 nations.

But postponed is not canceled, and this year there will be the unrivaled Ötztaler SocialCycle Marathon for everyone at home on the weekend of 28 to 30 August!

The ÖTZTALER SOCIALCYCLE MARATHON – Every kilometer will help

“Cycling is a matter of the heart here in Ötztal. We want to do something good by taking

advantage of our commitment and passion for cycling, especially in difficult times like

these. The money collected as part of the Ötztaler SocialCycle Marathon will be given

entirely to “Netzwerk Tirol hilft” and will be targeted where there is still no hope in sight,

despite support from the state,” states Dominic Kuen – head of the OC Team.

The charity campaign starts on Friday, 28 August, and ends on Sunday, 30 August at

5.00 pm. Cyclists can simply register for free on the Cycle Marathon Homepage and set

their own routes covering the 238 km cycling marathon distance in their home area, they

can complete the challenge in one or up to three days.

After registering, the participants receive the confirmation of participation and a link by email to enter all details about the cycling route covered (time, distance, altitude difference per day). “Fair cycling is our motto here,” adds Kuen, who appeals to the honesty of all participants. Additionally, the organizers do without a classification and put the Olympic idea in the foreground – It’s the taking part that counts!

The number of registrations is not limited and each starter will receive a certificate in

gold if the 238 km distance of the Ötztaler Cycle Marathon has been completed within

one day, a certificate in silver if completed on two days and in bronze for three days

cycling. Everyone who participates, automatically takes part in the tombola raffle.

Great prizes – such as the new Trek Emonda racing bike, a Garmin computer or test rides on the Red Bull Ring in the KTM X-Bow – will be drawn in the course of the raffle.

Cycling for a good cause

The Ötztaler SocialCycle Marathon is absolutely free of charge. However, the participants

can donate voluntarily for a good cause. The net proceeds will go to “Netzwerk Tirol

hilft”, an eleven-year story of success. The campaign helps people in need and receives

around 1800 yearly requests exclusively from Tirol.

“100 percent of the amount donated goes directly to those affected,” explains network coordinator Herbert Peer, who already now thanks all cyclists who collect kilometers at home and money for a good cause!