Troon®, the leader in club management, development, and marketing, is pleased to announce it has been selected to manage Vattanac Golf Resort in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Troon International, the international operating division of Troon, will oversee golf and club operations, food & beverage operations as well golf course agronomy and club/membership marketing.

Cambodia’s luxury golf resort is in the first phase of an integrated resort development that features cultural expressions including scale models of famous Khmer historical architectural sites such as Angkor Wat, Preah Vihear and Bayon in a spectacular setting.

Vattanac Golf Resort’s golf courses are designed by golf legend Sir Nick Faldo. The Championship East Course opened in May 2019 and the development will add an additional 18-hole West Course. The golf course is complimented with iconic on-course tea houses, friendly staff and well-trained caddies in addition to a full fleet of GPS golf carts.

A golf academy is a key component of this project and will be available in the near future, developing young talents in Cambodia. To complete the 5* Golf Resort, a 100,000 sqm state-of-the-art Clubhouse is in development offering luxury dining, retail and spa. This will be complimented by a luxury hotel.

“Vattanac Golf Resort is a stunning property in one of the most welcoming countries I have visited,” said Mark Chapleski, President, Troon International. “Our team is thrilled to get started at Vattanac Golf Resort and will look to further elevate the club and take it to the next level in terms of playing surfaces, member and guest services, exquisite dining, experience and more. The next phases of the development will allow us to position Vattanac Golf Resort as one of the Best Golf Resorts in Asia.”

“We’re excited to usher in phase two of the development project for Vattanac Golf Resort in addition to Troon managing the Club on a full-time basis. The addition of these two world-class courses helps us in delivering on our vision of positioning Cambodia as a true golf destination,” said Sam Ang Vattanac, owner of Vattanac Golf Resort. “The Troon organization is world renowned and we look forward to leveraging their experience and expertise to help take all areas of our operation to a higher level of quality and service.”

For more information on Vattanac Golf Resort, visit www.vattanacgolfresort.com.