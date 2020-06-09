The joint bid by Australia and New Zealand stand a better chance of winning the right to host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, following the withdrawal of Brazil today.

A Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) statement announced both the withdrawal of its own candidacy and that it will now support fellow South American nation Colombia in its bid to host the event.

The CBF statement said the reasons Brazil’s withdrawal were chiefly financial, saying: “Due to the scenario of economic and fiscal austerity, fuelled by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be advisable, at this moment, to sign the guarantees requested by FIFA.

“In view of the exceptional moment experienced by the country and the world, CBF understands the cautious position of the Brazilian Government, and of other public and private partners, which prevented them from formalising the commitments within the time or in the required manner.”

Other than Colombia and the joint bid by Australia and New Zealand, the other country looking to host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is Japan.

Asia has hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup on two occasions, both in China PR, while South America has never hosted women’s football’s showpiece event.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament to be held with 32 teams.

The winning bid will be announced on 25 June 2020.