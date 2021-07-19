Various model series of the Mercedes-Benz SL as models and toys

Stuttgart. The fascination surrounding the unique tradition of the Mercedes-Benz SL begins with the original vehicles – but extends deep into everyday life – which is ensured by many accessories relating to the history of the SL sports cars on offer through the shop at the Mercedes-Benz Museum.

The range includes toy and model cars covering a considerable price range: from the 300 SL Coupé (W 198) with a pull-back drive in red or silver for 7.90 euros each to the elaborately hand-built and patinated model of the same vehicle on a scale of 1:8 for 19,990 euros. The shop also offers specialist books and lifestyle products. In addition to the shop in the museum, there also is an impressive range of items on offer online at https://www.mercedes-benz-classic-store.com/en/collection/sl-familie/.

The Mercedes-Benz SL has been setting the standard for glamorous sportiness since the 1950s and the miniatures of these sports cars in the shop are scaled down but just as breathtaking. They are available in a range of scales. For example, there are the models of the 300 SL Coupé (W 198) and the 230 SL “Pagoda” (W 113) in the sumptuous 1:24 scale (29.90 euros each – all prices include VAT and exclude shipping costs).

They are made of die-cast zinc with plastic parts and have some movable elements, from the gullwing doors to the bonnet. There are also numerous vehicles from the entire history of the SL up to the R 231 series in smaller formats (particularly 1:38 and 1:43). The trailer set consisting of a G-Class, trailer and 300 SL “Gullwing”, which has been compiled in this form exclusively for Mercedes-Benz Classic, also appears in a 1:38 scale (24.90 euros).

In addition to these model cars executed in fine detail, the shop’s range includes toy cars with additional functions such as a pull-back drive (various models, 7.90 euros each). Whether destined for the showcase or for a child’s bedroom – SL fans both large and small will find the perfect model sports car here.

Authentic documents

The workshop manuals for the respective model series provide deep insight into the era of each Mercedes-Benz SL from the perspective of experienced mechanics. These printed manuals were originally created as technical literature for the customer service personnel of Mercedes-Benz brand workshops: they describe maintenance and repair work broken down into individual work steps with the aid of drawings, photos and tables.

Today, as authentic reprints, these manuals are an important reference for all lovers of Stuttgart sports cars when it comes to caring for their classics. For example, the shop offers workshop manuals for the iconic 300 SL (W 198) in both German and English (149.90 euros each). The technical literature also includes faithful reproductions of operating manuals for various SL sports cars from the 190 SL (W 121) of the 1950s to the 107 model series for SL Roadsters and SLC Coupés (34.90 euros each). Maintenance booklets and sales brochures complete this range of literature. The technical literature is available exclusively online.

Of course, specialist books on the history of the SL are also available in the shop, e.g. the luxurious limited edition volume “Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Rennsportwagen (W 194)” by the renowned automotive historian Günter Engelen (99 euros).

Savour the Mercedes-Benz SL

How about a good glass of wine to savour the memories of the unique Mercedes-Benz SL spirit? Or a surprising acoustic reminder while writing a note? Accessories such as the wine bottle stopper in the shape of the shift lever knob from the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé (14.90 euros) and the silver-coloured “sound” ballpoint pen, which plays the original engine sound of this sports car at the touch of a button (12.90 euros), or the chrome ballpoint pen with a three-dimensional “Gullwing” on the clip (29.90 euros) provide those very moments.

Sometimes, however, the connection to the SL tradition only becomes evident at second glance. Like the exclusive driver cap manufactured in fine leather (99 euros) for open-top driving or the leather travel bag (399 euros), for instance: they are lined with a chequered fabric that revives the look of the original seat upholstery of the 300 SL.

Umbrella and key fob, magnets and postcards, more writing tools and USB memory sticks: the range of Mercedes-Benz Classic Shop’s SL-related products is almost as diverse as the variety of original vehicles and their history. Since 1952 and starting with the 300 SL racing sports car (W 194), Mercedes-Benz has continued to write this fascinating history of the SL sports cars. This year, the Mercedes-AMG SL of the R 232 model series celebrates its world premiere.

