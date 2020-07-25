This year, Le Coq Sportif is again putting the spotlight on the Yellow Jersey worn by the leader of the general classification, with three emblematic models. Inspired by the brand’s archives and the famous race’s history, their Mondrian-style design enhances the distinctive colour of the general classification leader’s jersey.

TIME TO START In continuation of the one hundredth anniversary of the Yellow Jersey last year, for the Grand Départ in Nice, the French kit supplier is proposing a jersey depicting the famous Place Masséna. Inspired by Turin’s Piazza Vittorio Veneto, Place Masséna was built in 1830 and is now an integral part of Nice’s heritage. A focal point of the city, this architectural gem is given pride of place thanks to sublimation printing. Yellow Jersey worn during the 2nd and 3rd stages.

TIME TO SHINE Each year the Tour de France winds through the countryside, mountains, towns, cities and villages of France, on an encounter with its history, heritage and public. The stages are a challenge to the world’s greatest cyclists, with an increasing number of pretenders to the crown. With its Mondrian-style design and sublimation printing technique, Le Coq Sportif is also proposing a second Yellow Jersey depicting these out-of-the-ordinary and legendary roads. Yellow Jersey worn from the 4th to the 20th stage.

TIME TO BE A CHAMPION From the first to the last day, the suspense is immense. The final wearer of the Yellow Jersey will be designated after crossing five mountain chains, taking in two islands and completing the sole time-trial whose finish line is on La Planche-des-Belles-Filles. The rider who will claim the privilege of wearing the final golden tunic of this 107th edition will put on a symbolic specimen depicting the Arc de Triomphe, the historical and legendary monument that has welcomed the finish of the famous race since 1975. Yellow Jersey worn during the 21st stage.

For its 46th year with the Tour de France, Le Coq Sportif is channelling its know-how into high-performance by making 3 jerseys that meet the riders’ technical requirements. The specific choice of materials, such as Lycra, polyurethane and silicone, allow efficient regulation of the body temperature in accordance with weather conditions. The flat seams as well as the panel of maximum breathability meshes on the back optimise air circulation, offering the leader a veritable second skin which is as aerodynamic as it is comfortable.

This collection is rounded off by a lifestyle pack made up of two black and white t-shirts and a cap with the wording “La Grande Boucle” displayed horizontally in a touch of yellow, as well as two replica t-shirts of the sublimation printed square in Nice and roads of France, yet another homage to the special jersey.

The 3 Yellow Jerseys will be available from 20th July in Le Coq Sportif stores, on-line on lecoqsportif.com, from the boutique.letour.fr web site as well as in the event’s partners’ specialised stores. – www.letour.fr

Like this: Like Loading...