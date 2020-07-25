The Organising Committee of the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam next year has chosen several venues in the north for the various football events that will be contested at the biennial meet.

Two stadiums in Hanoi – My Dinh National Stadium and the Hang Day Stadium – and also another in nearby Nam Dinh Province (Thien Truong Stadium) have been chosen to host the men’s football event.

The iconic My Dinh National Stadium will host all matches of the home team where they will also be the venue for the two semifinals and final game.

The Cam Pha Stadium in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh will be the sole venue for the Women’s Football event.

Futsal will be held at a sports complex in the northern province of Ha Nam.

Vietnam are the defending champions of both the men and women’s football events while Futsal was not contested in the Philippines in 2019.

The 31st edition of the SEA Games will be held on 21 November to 2 December 2021 in Hanoi and 10 other provinces.

