Vietnam Under-23 national team head coach Hoang Anh Tuan said that ‘the whole team needs to prepare mentally and spiritually for the next match’ after watching his chargers record a 3-1 win over Kuwait last night.

In the Group D clash that was played at the Al Janoub Stadium, the score was tied 1-1 at the end of a keen first half that saw both teams being reduced to ten men.

Nguyen Van Tung slotted the lead in the 45th minute for Vietnam as Kuwait then replied with a Salman Al Awadhi penalty (45th+9).

But the second half was all Vietnam as Bui Vi Hao grabbed a brace (47th and 76th minute) for the full points.

“The opponent is nothing special, the problem is that we did not play our usual level. The whole team needs to quickly return to play exactly as they have practiced,” said Anh Tuan.

In the meantime, Malaysia fell to a 2-0 loss to former champions Uzbekistan at the Khalifa International Stadium in the other match in Group D.

Jasurbek Jaloliddinov converted an 11th minute spot kick as Ulugbek Khoshimov provided the finish touch seven minutes to the end for the final score line.

