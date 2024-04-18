Komang Teguh’s first half header earned tournament debutants Indonesia a 1-0 win over Australia at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Group A to reignite his nation’s challenge for a place in the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024™.

Ernando Ari Sutaryadi saved Mohamed Toure’s 25th minute penalty before Komang’s close range header 20 minutes later allowed Shin Tae-yong’s team to pick up their first win of the campaign after an opening 2-0 loss against hosts Qatar on Monday.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u23_asian_cup/news/group_a_indonesia_1-0_australia.html

#AFF

#AFC

#PSSI

#FootballAustralia

