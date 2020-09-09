In spite of the loss to the Croatia Under-19 in a friendly last night, Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong pointed out there were some positive moments in the game which they can draw upon.

The Indonesia U19 squad conceded their second loss in as many games when they fell to a 7-1 loss to their Croatian counterparts at the SRC Mladost Stadium.

The hosts were on target through Filip Zrilic (26th minute), Arijan Brkovic (31st), Marco Boras (44th), Antonio Marin (47th and 74th), Bruno Zdunic (66th) and Ivan Brnic (90th penalty).

Indonesia’s only goal of the game was scored by Bagas Kaffa in the 73rd minute.

“In spite of the loss, there were improvements to the way the team played and there were some positive moments which we can draw upon,” said Tae-yong.

“And it was these moments which were absent when they played against Bulgaria (a 3-0 loss in the first friendly) that were missing earlier. Certainly, we need to build on this and improve on several areas further before the next match (against Saudi Arabia on 11 September 2020).”

