Thiago Alcântara, one of the most decorated Spanish footballers of his generation, has today been announced as a Laureus Ambassador. The former Spain international and Champions League winner joins the Laureus movement soon after returning to former club FC Barcelona as assistant coach to Hansi Flick.

The announcement was made during Thiago’s visit to Fútbol Más, a Laureus-supported ‘legacy’ programme in Madrid, that uses football to promote mental wellbeing, inclusion and leadership among young people. Thiago – who was capped 46 times for Spain – took part in a session with a group of local children, participating in activities aimed at building confidence and teamwork.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a hugely distinguished playing career. After progressing through Barcelona’s famed youth academy, he went on to win four La Liga titles and be part of the squad who won the Champions League in 2011 under Pep Guardiola. His move to Bayern Munich in 2013 ushered in even more success, including seven Bundesliga titles and a second Champions League in 2020. A spell at Liverpool – who he played for 68 times – brought another three trophies.

Fútbol Más operates in several countries globally, impacting communities across Latin America, Africa and Europe. The programme is part of a wider legacy initiative following the 2024 and 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, which saw the City and Community of Madrid commit to supporting Laureus Sport for Good programmes in the region.

Thiago’s relationship with Laureus began with his attendance at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, where he joined fellow athletes and Academy Members to celebrate the power of sport. Earlier this year, he also took part in the Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic, playing alongside fellow Laureus supporters in a unique fundraising-event that combined sport, style and philanthropy. His decision to become a Laureus Ambassador marks a deepening of that relationship and a commitment to using sport to change lives.

The City and Community of Madrid have played a vital role in amplifying the impact of Laureus Sport for Good. As host partners of the 2024 and 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, they helped transform the Spanish capital into a global showcase for sport and culture. From exclusive events at the Prado Museum and Teatro Español to legacy visits at Fútbol Más and Puerta de Hierro sports complex, Madrid has embraced Laureus’ mission to use sport as a force for good.

Thiago’s own Alcântara Family Foundation, based in Barcelona, focuses on promoting personal development and social inclusion through sport. Earlier this year, he joined up with former Barcelona and Spain teammate Jordi Alba to spearhead a new project at the historic Catalan club CE L’Hospitalet, who currently play in the fifth tier of Spanish football.

Laureus Ambassador Thiago Alcântara: “The Laureus Awards in Madrid were unforgettable – a celebration of sport and its power to unite people. What stayed with me most was the commitment to leave a legacy here in the city, to support programmes like Fútbol Más that are changing lives. Today I saw that legacy in action. These kids are learning life skills through football – confidence, respect, teamwork – and it’s inspiring. I’ve been lucky to live my dream through football, and now I want to help others do the same. Becoming a Laureus Ambassador is a proud moment for me, and I’m excited to be part of this movement.”

