Excitement levels are rapidly rising among champion schools football teams in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur in anticipation of the inaugural F&N Magnolia Cup Under-12 competition which kicks-off in Kuala Selangor.

A total of 16 schools, all winners in the District School Sports Council competitions, are all vying for the top honours of this first-ever tournament.

A competition to unearth talent at the grassroots level, the F&N Magnolia Cup is supported by the Bahagian Sukan Kesenian dan Kokurikulum (BSKK) of the Ministry of Education.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Pristana in Sungai Buloh has been appointed host and will be aiming to deliver a strong performance.

Team manager Mohd Zubaidi Mat Akhir said the F&N Magnolia Cup is important as it creates a new platform for grassroot development in the state.

“The tournament is different and unique because for the first time in history, a competition that brings together the champion schools of the District School Sports Council (MSSD) only in Selangor and the Federal Territory.

“We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to participate in this F&N Magnolia Cup tournament and host the event. We are excited and cannot wait to compete,” said Zubaidi.

He said SK Seri Pristana, captained by Abid Harraz Asyraf Fitri, has prepared well with three training sessions a week since the players gathered in March.

Several friendly matches were also held to gauge the level of the team’s preparedness as well as assess the strengths and weaknesses of the players ahead of kick-off next week.

SK Sri Pristana, drawn in Group D will open their campaign against SK Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi. The other two teams in the group are SK Taman Tun Teja and SK Sultan Hishamuddin Alam Shah.

The F&N Magnolia Under-12 Football Championship will be organised from 13 to 16 October 2025.

The four-day tournament brings together school champions from the District Sports Council competitions in Selangor and the Federal Territory this year.

The teams will be divided into four groups in a nine-a-side competition format. The group champions and runners-up will advance to the knockout stage.

Host Selangor will be represented by 10 teams while Kuala Lumpur will have four teams and Putrajaya will have two teams.

All the teams competing are champions of their respective District Sports Councils, except Putrajaya which will be represented by the champions and runners-up of the Federal Territories School Sports Council Championship, Putrajaya.

The Magnolia Cup tournament was officially launched on 22 August 2025 and was attended by Encik Ithnin Bin Mahadi, Director, Sports, Co-Curricular and Arts Division (BSKK), Encik Norazrin Bin Norsyam Yee, Director, Government & Industry, Engagement, Fraser & Neave Holdings Berhad, and Encik Norismadi Manap, President of the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM).

The Groupings

Group A: SK Ulu Yam Bharu, SK Cochrane, SK Semenyih, SK Putrajaya Presint 9

Group B: SK Bukit Naga, SK Batu Muda, SK Binjai Jaya, SK Putrajaya Presint 15

Group C: SK Kebun Baharu, SK Taman Melati, SK Damansara Damai (2), SK Serdang UPM

Group D: SK Taman Tun Teja, SK Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah, SK Seri Pristana, SK Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi

Like this: Like Loading...