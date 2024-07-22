The Lionesses carved out a historic evening to remember with a commanding 9-0 victory over Macau in their first home international friendly of the year, marking their largest win since their 6-0 triumph against Maldives in the 2007 AFC Women’s Qualifying Round for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Records tumbled on a night filled with firsts – Borussia Dortmund star Danelle Tan’s first international hat-trick, captain Rosnani Azman and midfielder Venetia Lim, alongside debutant Kyra Taylor, each opening their goal-scoring accounts.

