Singapore national team head coach Tsutomu Ogura was not forgiving in his assessment of the team’s 1-0 loss to Nepal in a friendly at the National Stadium yesterday.The Lions suffered a narrow loss to the lower-ranked Nepalese, with Gillespye Jung Karki scoring the only goal of the game in the 12th minute.“I’ve been here for over a year now and this is the worst game we have played, worse than the 7-0 loss against South Korea. Nepal were much better. The team performance was not good, and the responsibility lies with me,” said Ogura.“I select the players, decide how we play, and show our concept of football. If we can’t show our football, it is my responsibility, and I apologise to our fans who came out.“The performance wasn’t good enough; we did not play as a team, and my players understand that they must improve if they want a result against Hong Kong.” #AFF

