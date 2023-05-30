In the semi-finals, local favourite Courtois won three straight races against New Zealand’s Celia Willison to advance to the final. Anna Östling and the WINGS team won their first two semi-final races against Thomson and the 2.0 Racing Team, needing just one more race to secure their place in the final. But a determined Thomson and team managed to stay in the match winning the third race, and went on to win the next two races back-to-back to beat Östling 3-2 into the final. “The team really gave it their all today” said Thomson, “having to go to five races was pretty demanding on the bodies. The conditions were shifty all day creating a number of passing lanes the whole way around the course. The racing was super close we always love racing against Anna and her team, as usual the pressure was on right until the last moment.” Rounding out the day was a ‘Queen of the Castle’ stage to decide the 5-11 positions. Great Britain’s Sophie Otter and her Otter Racing team of Jasmine Boote, Hebe Hemming, Hatty Ward and Rosie Rowell were on a mission to improve their 10th position and by the close of the day had climbed to 6th place winning all their matches for the day. Otter will meet Julia Aarsten/ Out of the Box today to decide the 5th/6th final placing.