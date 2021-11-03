The Myanmar national team has lined up three friendlies in Turkey as they look to make a big impression at next month’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

According to Myanmar head coach Antoine Hey the team, which will be spending a month in Turkey, will play a training match against Antalya side Manavgatspor FC on 9 November 2021.

They will then take on Burundi on 13 November and against Indonesia on 25 November 2021.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 is slated for 5 December 2021 to 1 January 2022.

#AFF

#MFF

Pictures Courtesy #AntoineHey

