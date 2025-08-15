The Mixed Doubles has become the specialty for Malaysians at the PETRONAS Malaysia International Challenge 2025, with three pairs in the semifinals of the event at the Perak Arena Badminton here in Ipoh.

Leading the charge would be up-and-coming pair Tan Zhi Yang-Nicole Tan, who delivered an upset when they dumped top seed Zaidan Arrafi Awal Nabawi-Jessica Maya Rismawardani from Indonesia.

Playing in Court 1 in the first game of the day, Zhi Yang and Nicole, who were the losing semifinalists at the recent Slovak Open, were just in their element as they did not let up from the get-go to wrap up the match in 26 minutes.

Zhi Yang-Nicole’s score of 15-13, 15-13 ensured them their place in the semifinals tomorrow, where they will square up against another Malaysian duo in the highly-rated Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah and Dania Sofea Zaidi.

Datu Anif and Dania Sofea, who were recently announced as the world’s junior top pair, had another straightforward day as they wrapped up their progression to the next round in straight sets.

The pair of 17-year-olds Datu Anif and Dania Sofea made it an all-Malaysia affair in the semifinals tomorrow after overcoming third seed Wee Yee Hern-Chan Wen Tse, 15-10, 15-12.

With a medal already assured, Malaysia will also have another duo vying for a place in the final tomorrow in Low Han Chen and Vannee Gobi.

The 19-year-old Han Chen and 20-year-old Vannee, who were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the TOYOTA Thailand International Series 2025, certainly did not have it easy against compatriots Liew Xun-Ho Lo Ee.

Liew Xun-Lo Ee took the first set 15-12 before Han Chen-Vannee sprang into action to take the match 15-8, 15-10 in 40 minutes.

Han Chen-Vannee’s opponents tomorrow are the pair from Indonesia – Kenzie Yoe and Luna Rianty Saffana.

Kenzie-Luna had beaten second seed Ashraf Daniel Md Zakaria-Lim Xuan on opening day and then overcame Mixed Doubles champions PETRONAS Junior International Challenge, Loh Ziheng-Noraqilah Maisarah yesterday.

But today, Kenzie-Luna were made to toil for their 17-15, 9-15, 15-10 win over another Malaysian pair in Irfan Shazmir-Nur Aina Maisarah.

