A short summer break but now back to the grind as we start the first of 10 GPs in 14 weeks.

Recharged and ready to tackle a mammoth close to 2025, the MotoGP™ paddock is back in business with the Red Bull Ring and the Austrian GP. With plenty of news since our last round at Brno, we make sure you’re all up to date with what’s happening both on-track and off it as Round 13 gears up.

As racing resumes, the Championship leader is chasing personal history, aiming to break his Austrian victory duck amid stiff competition

The Italian opens up on rewatching his old races and the first 12 rounds of 2025, as he looks to find a route back to the front of races and the top step of the box ahead of the Austrian GP

Having returned to racing just before the summer break, the World Champion is ready to put his off-season training to the test in Austria as he pushes towards full fitness

Facing the media ahead of the Austrian GP, the three podium finishers from Brno aim to repeat it this weekend – or perhaps improve on it

All teams are expected to use the update as it debuts; get the latest on how it differs to existing technology and how it works

Like this: Like Loading...