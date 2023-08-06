Ticket sales for the Merdeka Tournament 2023 will go on sale on 9 August 2023 at www.tickethotline.com.my

The official draw for the 42nd edition of the Merdeka Tournament will be held on 8 August 2023.

Four teams will be taking part in the Merdeka Tournament this year with matches to be played on 13 October 2023 and 17 October 2023 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Tickets for each match day have been priced at RM40 (USD 8.80) for adults and RM5 (USD1.10) for children aged between 6-12 years-old) for the Open Category.

For Grandstand, it is RM60 (USD 13.20) and RM80 (USD 17.60) for the Premium Category.

However, the FAM have also come up with a special offer for Harimau Malaya fans where RM70 (USD 15.40) will allow them to attend both matchdays on 13 and 17 October 2023.

This is only open to the Open Category only and is available only from 9 August to 5 September 2023 at www.tickethotline.com.my

Normal-priced tickets for the Open Category, Grandstand and Premium Category will go on sale on 6 September 2023.

