Datuk Kenny Goh, the Secretary-General of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) said that ticket sales for this month’s PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2024 are going on well.

“Ticket sales are encouraging, as of Friday, most semi-final and final tickets have been sold,” said Kenny.

The PETRONAS Malaysian Open 2024 is scheduled for 9-14 January 2024 at the Axiata Arena.

