Low Jun Jie stayed focus throughout a demanding second day in the qualifying Round Three of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 to get into two semifinals of the event here in Gelang Patah, Johor.

The Negeri Sembilan state player has etched his name in two semifinals – the Boys’ Under-13 Singles and Doubles.

The Form One student of SMJK Chan Wa in Seremban won his quarterfinal tie against Keondrae Wong Yunn Ryui (SMK Taman Mutiara Rini 2 in Johor Bahru) 30-15.

Then, alongside partner Muhammad Raif Amsyar Ab Latif (SMA Dato Klana Petra, Seremban), the pair went on to book their semifinals spot tomorrow after beating Chong Yuan Xuan (SMK Sultan Ibrahim, Johor Bahru)-Muhammad Nifael Bin Fairuamir (SK Seri Perling 2, Johor Bahru) 30-16.

