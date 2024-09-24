What to look out for in Aragon

Championship Standings

Despite missing the last six races, Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) still leads the standings with 365 points. However, his comfortable margin has been cut to just 13 points following Nicolo Bulega’s (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) performance at the Italian Round.

Razgatlioglu‘s participation in the upcoming Tissot Aragon Round remains uncertain and will depend on his medical condition. Further updates will be provided closer to the event.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Bautista(Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) holds onto third place in the standings after securing two podium finishes in Italy, despite his injury. His lead over Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) has grown to 28 points.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), the top Independent rider, is now just three points behind Alex Lowes, following his hat-trick of wins in Cremona. With a commanding 101-point lead in the Independent Riders’ standings and 186 points still available before the round, Petrucci can secure the title in Aragon Race 2 if he outscores Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) by 24 points over the entire round.

Historical Performance

Alvaro Bautista has triumphed in the last two races at Aragon, bringing his total victories at the Spanish track to seven.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) secured his most recent WorldSBK win at Aragon last year.

British riders Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha), returning from injury, and Scott Redding (Bonovo Action BMW) have also tasted success at this venue, with Rea, a six-time WorldSBK Champion, boasting an impressive nine wins.

Notably, Toprak Razgatlioglu has yet to claim a victory at Aragon in WorldSBK.

Notable Performances and Records

Danilo Petrucci joined an elite group of riders by securing a hat-trick of victories at the Italian Round, placing himself alongside World Champions Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, and Toprak Razgatlioglu. Incredibly, these were Petrucci’s first-ever WorldSBK race wins, making his achievement all the more remarkable.

With three consecutive victories under his belt, Petrucci is now poised to make history—if he wins Race 1 in Aragon, he will become only the second rider to follow up his first WorldSBK win with three more in succession, a feat last achieved by Alvaro Bautista with his record 11 consecutive wins at the start of 2019.

Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) is set to reach a significant milestone, as his next start will make him the 71st rider in WorldSBK history to compete in at least 100 races. – www.worldsbk.com

