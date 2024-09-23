Football Australia have confirmed the permanent appointment of Tony Popovic as the new head coach of the Subway Socceroos.Popovic assumes responsibility for the men’s national team with immediate effect, with his first assignment being to lead the team through the critical Third Round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 with the next window in October 2024.A highly respected figure in Australian football, Popovic brings an impressive depth of experience in both domestic and international football. His achievements include coaching Western Sydney Wanderers FC to the AFC Champions League™ title in 2014 and winning two A-League Premierships.

