With fewer than eight months to go to the start of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24, the timetable for the event has been released.

The three-day competition, which will be held at the city’s Emirates Arena from Friday 1 March to Sunday 3 March 2024, will get underway with action in the women’s pentathlon on the morning of the first day. That first session will also feature the women’s shot put final, while the first champions on the track will be crowned later that evening in the men’s 60m final.

Both 3000m events will be held as straight finals on Saturday evening, allowing for a potential 1500m/3000m double, should anyone wish to do so. The men’s heptathlon begins on Saturday and ends on Sunday evening.

The championships conclude with the men’s and women’s 1500m on the final evening. Marking a slight break from tradition, the 4x400m relays will be held earlier in the session.

Reflecting the programmes from the past three editions, the championships will feature straight finals in the field events and medallists will be decided during all six sessions.

Inaugurated in 1987, the World Indoor Championships will celebrate its 19th edition in Glasgow.

