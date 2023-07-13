Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, the President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has been appointed as the Chairman of the Sports for All Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

“I look forward to serving the Olympic Movement at the continental level,” said Norza in a statement.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to the newly elected OCA President, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah, for the trust given to me to promote the Olympic Movement in Asia to a higher level.”

Norza, who will serve OCA for the period 2023-2027, will also be on the OCA Executive Board.

