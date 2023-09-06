Top women’s singles Ong Xin Yee has progressed to the second round of the Malaysia Junior International Challenge 2023 following their Round of 32 matches here in Perlis.

The 17-year-old Xin Yee took just under 30 minutes to beat Shaafiya Yasmin Maitsaa from Indonesia in straight set 21-18, 21-14.

Xin Yee, who played at the recent SEA Games in Cambodia, will next take on Janyaporn Meepanthong from Thailand in the next round.

Janyaporn made the cut to the second round after beating compatriot Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul 21-12, 21-18.

In the meantime, second seed Sarunrak Vitidsarn from Thailand also confirmed her slot in the Round of 16 after facing little trouble from unseeded Carine Tee from Malaysia.

15-year-old Sarunrak – the young sister to Thai superstar shuttle Kunlavut – confirmed her place with a 21-7, 21-16 victory over Carine.

Sarunrak’s opponent in the next round is Jolin Angelina from Indonesia, who edged Malaysia’s Lee Kay Xin 21-15, 21-17.

Like this: Like Loading...