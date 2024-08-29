It is a close battle between Shan United and Yangon United as they locked horns at the top of the Myanmar National League 2024/25.

After eight matches, Shan United picked up 22 points against Yangon United’s 20 points.

Both teams remained undefeated in the 11-team league table.

At the last matchday, defending champions Shan United scored a 4-1 away win to Rakhine United with William Biassi Nyakwe netting a brace with goals in the eighth and 47th minute.

Naing Win Aung (48th) and Sa Aung Pyae Ko (61st) scored the other goals for Shan United as Aung Thet Tun nailed the only goal for Rakhine in the 22nd minute.

In the meantime, Yangon United also recorded a 4-1 victory on the last matchday, scoring over Ayeyawady.

Playing at home at the Yangon United Sports Complex, Htwe Yan Kyaw scored twice in the 20th and 45th+2min as Oo Yan Naing (67th) and Htet Thar Yar Win (90th+4) grabbed the others for the win.

Thiha scored Ayeyawady’s goal in the 15th minute.

#AFF

#MFF

#MNL

Like this: Like Loading...