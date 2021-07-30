The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) will be out to strengthen the player pool for the Philippine women’s national team with a training camp and player tryouts in August 2021 in Orange County, California, United States.

The training camp and tryouts mark the team’s preparations for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers scheduled for 13-25 September 2021.

The Philippines, ranked 68th in the FIFA Rankings, will face Hong Kong (ranked 76th) and Nepal (ranked 100th) in Group F of the qualifiers.

The top team at the end of the group stage will qualify for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 next year, for a chance to qualify to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Marlon Maro, the head coach of the Philippine women’s national team, will oversee the camp in the United States.

“Over the past few months, the team has been doing online training sessions in preparation for the tournament and most of the players have been unable to play on the field for the past year due to the pandemic,” said Maro.

“The US training camp will help the players gain valuable playing time through proper training, and at the same time to reinforce the squad for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers.”

PFF officials hope that the training camp will result in a good outing in the qualifiers.

“It has been a challenge for the Philippine women’s national team just to prepare for the qualifiers given the current situation. We hope that through this United States training camp, the players are able to prepare well for the qualifiers,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta.

“We wish the team all the best in their bid to qualify to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the second straight edition.”

Added PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes: “It is the goal to qualify once again to the AFC Women’s World Cup.

“Through the US training camp, not only can we reinforce the talent pool, but our players will gain the necessary playing experience as they gear up for their first competition in over a year.”

PFF invite all interested US-based women’s football players to join the tryouts which will be held on 4-12 August 2021. – pff.org.ph

Player requirements are as follows:

Must be at least 18 years old

Hold a valid Philippine passport

Players must also send the following items to PWNT2021@gmail.com and fill in the form in the QR code attached on or before 30 July 2021:

Player CV

Three (3) minute highlight video link

One (1) full match video link (preferred)

