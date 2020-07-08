Two BWF Tour Super 100 tournaments have been cancelled from the revamped BWF Tournament Calendar for the year – the Lingshui China Masters 2020 and YONEX Dutch Open 2020.

The Lingshui China Masters 2020 was rescheduled twice previously from its original slot at the start of the year (25 February – 1 March) due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was initially postponed until May and then moved again to 25-30 August 2020.

Badminton Netherlands announced the cancellation of their flagship tournament citing continued risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YONEX Dutch Open was due to take place 6-11 October in Almere, Netherlands. BWF

