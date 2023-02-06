“After this setback, it was even nicer to see how our customer teams prevailed in their classes in this international competition. Our congratulations go to the four driver line-ups who deservedly return from Bathurst with trophies.”

“It’s more than disappointing when our Pro car retires through no fault of its own shortly after the start,” said Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

The impact of the number 74 Audi into the tire barrier after only 33 minutes of racing, which was caused by a competitor, meant retirement for starting driver Christopher Haase and his teammates. The damage proved to be too severe to continue the race.

The three Audi Sport drivers Mattia Drudi/Christopher Haase/Patric Niederhauser lost any chance of a good overall result as early as on lap 13 when an opponent hit their Audi R8 LMS hard, causing it to crash into the barrier.

Close behind, Audi Sport drivers Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller with privateer driver Yasser Shahin for The Bend Motorsport Park finished second. In the Silver Cup standings, Daniel Gaunt, Dylan O’Keeffe and Andrew Fawcet prevailed, with third place going to David Crampton/Trent Harrison/Glen Wood.

As many as four Audi Sport customer teams were on the podium at the Bathurst 12 Hour 2023: After a strong recovery, the three Australians Chaz Mostert, Fraser Ross and Liam Talbot won the Pro-Am class in the Audi R8 LMS.