The Indonesian national team has lined up two friendlies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prior to their remaining matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

The first test match will be against Afghanistan on 25 May 2021 while the second friendly against Oman will be played four days later.

“This is certainly positive news for the national team and will be useful for our matches in the UAE later,” said Mochamad Iriawan, President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI).

UAE will be the centralised location for the remaining matches of Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Indonesia will play Thailand on 3 June 2021, Vietnam on 7 June 2021 and then against the hosts UAE on 11 June 2021.

“Coach Tae-yong wanted at least two test matches as a warm-up before playing in the qualifiers. And these two countries have made the confirmation,” added Indra Sjafri, PSSI Technical Director.

Indonesia will start centralised training on 1 May 2021 in Jakarta.

