With the ultimate target of winning a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will be making earnest preparation ahead of the first-round qualifiers in September.

Vietnam have been placed in Group B qualifiers of the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup against hosts Tajikistan, Maldives and Afghanistan.

Only the eight group winners will make the cut to the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup where they will join hosts India and the top three teams of the previous tournament in 2018 (Japan, Australia and China PR) to complete the 12-team tourney.

“The target is to win the group so that we will have a chance to play in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup (in India). Then we will have further opportunity to play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023,” said Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan, the Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

The FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 will see an expanded tournament from 24 teams to 32 teams.

The top five teams from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2022, excluding hosts Australia, will play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

Towards that, the VFF had adjusted the schedule of the domestic competition to allow the team more training time and if possible, test matches abroad.

The squad of 30 players will check into camp on 17 July 2021.

The VFF had also signed fitness coach Cedric Serge Christian Roger on a two-year contract.

