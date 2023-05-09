UMAR Osman produced the most sensational victory in the men’s 400m race by breaking the national record en route to winning the gold medal today at the Morodok Techo Stadium.

The 20-year-old Umar was not expected to create a storm against an experienced field but he turned on the power in the final 50 metres of the race to beat all odds by clinching the gold medal for Malaysia.

His winning time of 46.34 seconds erased the 2001 former national mark of 46.41s set by Zaiful Zainal Abidin.

The Philippines duo of Umajesty Wesley (46.52s) and Frederick Cabatu (46.63s) claimed silver and bronze medals respectively.

“I was determined to make an impact in the event as an underdog. I gave everything I had to win the gold. This is my first appearance at the SEA Games and it feels so good to win and, in the process, set a new national record,” said Umar.

Umar will also compete in the 4x400m relay event later this week.

