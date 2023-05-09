ZIYAD Zolkefli clinched his fourth career SEA Games medal in the shot-put event today.

The national para-athlete hurled the shot-put a distance of 17.20 metres to secure his bronze in the final. Thailand’s Jakkapat Noisri (17.84m) claimed the gold while Vietnam’s Thanh Binh Phan (17.33m) took silver.

The 33-year-old Ziyad had also won bronze in the event at the Hanoi Games last year. “I blame myself for missing out on the gold because my technique was slightly off today,” said Ziyad.

“Nevertheless, I am still grateful to be able to retain the bronze and prove that para-athletes can also be successful at the SEA Games.”

Ziyad, who is intellectually impaired, won silver in his SEA Games debut at Kuala Lumpur 2017 and a bronze at the 2019 edition in Manila.

