Melbourne Victory and Canberra United could not be split with 1-1 the full-time score at Epping Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides standings on the Westfield W-League ladder remain unchanged with Victory keeping their spot in the elusive top four with United trailing just behind in fifth position.

A screamer from Angela Beard saw her break the deadlock for Victory as she opened her account for the club and scored only the second goal of her senior career.

The home side could not maintain their advantage into the break with a Nicki Flannery finish restoring parity for Canberra on the stroke of halftime.

For more, please click on https://www.w-league.com.au/news/united-share-points-victory-keep-finals-dreams-alive

