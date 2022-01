The V. League 1 will start on 19 February 2022 with the participation of 13 clubs while the V. League 2 will kick-off on 5 March 2022.

There will be 12 teams taking part in V League 2 this year.

The 2022 National Football Cup will have 13 V.League 1 and 12 V.League 2 teams doing battle from 6 April 2022 onwards.

V. LEAGUE 1

Becamex Binh Duong, Dong A Thanh Hoa, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Hoang Anh Gia Lai, Hong Linh Ha Tinh, Nam Dinh, Sai Gon, SHB Da Nang, Song Lam Nghe An, Topenland Binh Dinh, Ho Chi Minh City, Viettel FC.

V. LEAGUE 2

Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc, Can Tho, People’s Public Security, Dak Lak, Hue, Khanh Hoa, Long An, Pho Hien, Phu Dong, Phu Tho, Quang Nam.

