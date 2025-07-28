The inclusion of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre in the finale of stage 21 delivered exhilarating racing in the rain. Clad in the Maillot Jaune, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) attacked on all three ascents… but he couldn’t respond when Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) countered atop the final climb.

Already a winner on the Champs-Élysées in 2021, the Belgian all-rounder takes his 10th Tour stage victory – the first since the time trial at Rocamadour in 2022, exactly 1,100 days ago. Pogacar eventually crossed the line 4th and celebrated a new overall triumph, after having ruled the 2020, 2021, and 2024 editions.

He also dominates the KOM standings for the third time (2020, 2021). Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) complete the podium, with the German youngster also claiming the white jersey. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) wins the points classification in his maiden Tour participation.

The moveable feast is finally reaching Paris! After 3 169,7 km of in-race effort, a 160-man peloton start from Mantes-la-Ville for a final stage that promises fireworks. The riders not only eye a prestigious win on the Champs-Élysées – the 50th in Tour history -, they’re also headed for a spectacular celebration with the inclusion of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre to be tackled three times in the finale of the stage.

A parade and a neutralisation

After due celebrations, Tadej Pogacar and his six UAE Emirates-XRG teammates go first on the Champs-Élysées (km 61.6). They are in for three laps on the 6.8-km circuit that traditionally concludes the Tour de France. And then, they’ll cover three more laps on a new 16.8-km circuit featuring Montmartre.

Due to the wet conditions making the roads slippery, it has been decided, in accordance with the commissaires of the UCI and representatives of teams and riders, to stop the time at the 4th passage on the finish line – i.e. before the three laps featuring the Côte de la Butte Montmartre.

Attacks fly as soon as the riders pass the line. Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) is the first to open a gap, with 69 kilometres to go. But he’s quickly reeled in due to the flurry of attacks.

Alaphilippe and Pogacar set the race on fire

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) honours his green jersey with yet another victory in the intermediate sprint (56.4 km to go). Then his teammate Quinn Simmons sets off and Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) joins him at the front. They are a handful of seconds ahead of the bunch as they cross the finish line for the fourth time. The duo are caught with 44 km to go.

Tudor drive the peloton towards the first climb of Côte de la Butte Montmartre. Julian Alaphilippe sets off to the delight of the crowds. He is followed by Arnaud De Lie… and Tadej Pgoacar, who goes first over the top! The battle is in full swing and there are less than 30 riders at the front for the last two laps.

Pogacar insists, Van Aert counters

The Maillot Jaune attacks again again on the second ascent of Montmartre. Four riders manage to follow him at the summit (22.8km to go): Davide Ballerini (XDS Astana), Matteo Jorgenson, Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Matteo Trentin (Tudor). Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) joins them on the downhill to make it a 6-man group leading the way into the final lap (16.8km to go).

Onto the final ascent, Pogacar accelerates again… but Van Aert counter-attacks inside the last 300 metres, dropping everyone. The Belgian soloes to the finish, taking victory 19 seconds ahead of Ballerini, Mohoric, and Pogacar, in that order. The Slovenian claims his fourth Tour de France stage win. Jonas Vingegaard (2nd in the overall standings), Florian Lipowitz (3rd overall and white jersey), and Jonathan Milan (green jersey) also secure their prizes after three weeks of competition.

