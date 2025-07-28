LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Race winner Nick Cassidy of New Zealand and Jaguar TCS Racing celebrates with team members and guests during the London E-Prix, Round 15 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at ExCel London on July 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro/LAT Images)

Nick Cassidy won Round 15 of the 2025 Marvel Fantastic Four London E-Prix, a third consecutive win for Jaguar TCS Racing, with Nyck de Vries and Pascal Wehrlein finishing second and third

Cassidy’s win places him third in the Drivers’ standings, while TAG Heuer Porsche leads Nissan Formula E Team in both the FIA Teams’ and Manufacturers’ World Championship

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues in London with Round 16 on Sunday 27 July, for the last race of the season

Nick Cassidy took the win in the 2025 Marvel Fantastic Four London E-Prix Round 15 on his swansong weekend for Jaguar TCS Racing, with Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries and Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein following the New Zealander home.

Cassidy was able to successfully combat de Vries’ early ATTACK MODE and late PIT BOOST strategy to slice by the Dutchman out of the final turn on Lap 27 – leading from there to the flag despite de Vries’ best efforts.

The Jaguar driver started fifth on the grid and ensured the team would follow up a double-win in Berlin with a third victory in a row – only the fifth team in Formula E history to manage that feat. A second consecutive win for Cassidy also meant longstanding Team Principal James Barclay – the man who headed Jaguar’s return to world-class motorsport – would have silverware to celebrate on his final race weekend with the team.

Outgoing champion Wehrlein finished where he started in third, while securing the fastest lap of the race – key points for Porsche in the Teams’ and FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship fight. Season 8 champion Stoffel Vandoorne followed for Maserati MSG Racing in fourth, Brit Jake Dennis came home in fifth with Jean-Éric Vergne (DS PENSKE) rounded out the top six.

That win saw Cassidy climb to third in the Drivers’ standings behind newly-crowned champion Oliver Rowland – who managed just 11th – and Wehrlein, while Porsche leads Nissan by 39 points in the Teams’ World Championship with only 47 remaining. Porsche also heads Nissan 367 to 338 in the FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship’ table.

Nick Cassidy, No. 37, Jaguar TCS Racing:

“It’s unbelievable! To win here at home for Jaguar and our team in front of a lot of our friends, family and partners who are here today, is incredible. I wasn’t the happiest guy this morning but that was for a reason, and I knew we had good potential in the car. In that race I was able to show that, which is pretty cool. To be honest it was a little bit fluid – a huge shout out to my strategy team, I was really scared about not coming out of the pits after PIT BOOST in the lead of that second group, and it was tight but I was able to hang on there and that’s what made the race. It meant that we could do the ATTACK MODES later which was really powerful.”

Nyck de Vries, No, 21, Mahindra Racing said:

“We certainly are happy to be back and give the team a result they definitely deserve. In Jakarta we were on course for a great race but for various reasons we weren’t able to bring home a podium. I’m very pleased to get it on the front row and execute a good race, so thank you very much to the entire team for giving me a great car today.”

Pascal Wehrlein, No. 94, TAG Heuer Porsche said: “I’m quite happy, I would have wanted more of course but more wasn’t possible. That was what we had today and our goals are clear: we want to win the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ Championships so the points are very important for us. Nevertheless, I always want to win – every time I race – and today it was not possible. We take the positives and one more race to go tomorrow – I’m looking forward to that.”

SCHEDULE: WHERE, WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM THE 2025 MARVEL FANTASTIC FOUR LONDON E-PRIX

Round 16 on Sunday 27 July gets underway with just one Free Practice at 10:00 local time, followed by qualifying and the race at 12:20 and 17:05 local time, respectively.

Fans can view the full race day schedule in their time zone here, or check the broadcast listings on our website for more information.

