The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) are set to organize the first-ever National Women’s Futsal Championship.

With the county set to host the SEA Games in May this year, the aim of the Women’s Futsal meet would be to provide a better challenge as the country looks to win their first ever-gold medal in the sport.

For the record, Thailand have won all gold medals in Women’s Futsal since the event was first incepted in 2007 (in Thailand). They were also winners in 2011 (in Indonesia), 2013 (in Myanmar) and 2017 (in Malaysia).

Teams taking part in the National Women’s Futsal League are Phong Phu Ha Nam I, Phong Phu Ha Nam II, Ho Chi Minh City District 1, and Thai Son Nam.

The tournament will take place in a round-robin format with two rounds from 19 February to 1 March 2022.

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #VFF

Like this: Like Loading...