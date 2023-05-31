The Vietnam Futsal national team heads to South America yesterday for a playing tour as they look to polish the team further for the upcoming qualifying round of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

The draw for the qualifying round of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup will be held on 22 June 2023 with a total of 31 set to take part and where they will be divided into eight groups.

Towards that, the Vietnam Futsal national team under head coach Giustozzi Diego Raul has selected 16 players for the South American tour where they will be visiting Paraguay and Argentina for training and play a handful of test matches.

