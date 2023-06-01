Australian Josiah Edwards and China’s Yan Yinuo stole the show when they sensationally wrested the Saujana 100PLUS Junior Championships boys’ and girls’ titles today.

Josiah held off strong challenges from 13-year-old Daichi Hayashi from Japan, Nathan Wong Tsen Jac and Nor Haqeim to claim the title by two strokes at the prestigious Saujana Golf and Country Club.

The 17-year-old from Perth fired a final round one-under-71 for a three-day total of one-over 217. Daichi settled with a three-under-69 for a 219 total to finish second.

Nathan posted a one-under 71 today to finish third for an overall three-day total of 220 and national junior team golfer Nor Haqeim Hadi finished in fourth place – four strokes behind Nathan.

Yinuo, who started the final round four strokes behind overnight leader Wang Xin Yao of Malaysia, kept her composure to prevail and dramatically snatch the title after a playoff. Yinuo and Xin Yao, a national junior, were tied at 220 strokes, forcing into the dreaded playoff.

A delighted Josiah said later: “I am happy to return home with a championship in my maiden visit to Malaysia. I will cherish these moments.”

Josiah added: “The final round was a tense moment as Daichi was playing extremely well out there and there was pressure on me to stay in front.”

Meanwhile, in the battle for the girls’ crown, Xin Yao fired a two-over 74 while Yinuo returned a two-under 70 to tie for the lead.

For the 15-year-old Xin Yao, who led the first two rounds, the playoff turned into a heart-breaking adventure on the par-four 18th hole when her second shot hit the pond on the right. The 16-year-old Yinuo took her time and calmly claimed her maiden title.

“I did not expect to go into a playoff and win the title,” said an elated Yinuo who is studying at the XCL International School in Penang. “I was very tensed when we headed into a playoff. I had never been in such a situation.”

“The Xin Yao shanked the second shot. It was so unfair to see the ball dip into the pond. She was playing well all along,” she added.

A teary-eyed and disappointed Xin Yao, who leaves for North Carolina in the United States next week to compete in several tournaments, said: “When I had the second shot in the water, I knew it was going to be a very difficult journey to the title. It was so close and yet so far all of a sudden. For me, the challenge ended in the pool.”

Meanwhile, the boys’ Under-15 championship was won by Joshua Lim Zhi Xing with a three-day total of 235 strokes (76-77-82) followed by Muhammad Danial Nazari in second place (237 strokes) and Eidan Jamzidi third (239 strokes).

Aarthi Ganesan from SMK Convent Kajang won the Girls Under-15 title with a three-day score of 235 strokes (78-73-84) while Ngo Yi Belle was second with a 241 (77-81-83).

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd. Chairman Y.A.M. Tengku Syarif Bendahara Perlis Syed Badarudin Jamalullail Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail, Saujana Golf and Country Club President, Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin and Malaysian Golf Association President Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor attended today’s prize presentation ceremony.

Leading Final scores:

Boys

217: Josiah Edwards (Aust) 71-75-71)

219: Daichi Hayashi (Jpn) 75-75-69

220: Nathan Wong Tsen Jac 74-75-71

224: Nor Haqeim Hadi 74-76-74

225: Wan Hasnul Daniel 75-76-74

228: Kim Beom Gyu (Kor) 76-77-75

230: Austin Gan Zi Ming 76-77-77; 231 Wan Muhammad Danial Hafiz 75-80-76, Muhammad Izzul Irfan 81-72-78

234: Ammer Aiman Mohd Fauzi 77-80-77

Girls

220: Yan Yinuo (Chn) 78-72-70, Wang Xin Yao 71-75-

74 (Yinou won playoff)

228: Nur Batrisyia Balqis Abdul Ghani 79-76-73, Tan Ying Ying 77-74-77; Amanda Gan (Aust) 76-75-77; 230 Kelly Low Ka Yan 79-74-77

233: Alya Afza Hazari 80-74-79, Vanessa Chong Yi Wen 76-77-80

235: Aarthi Ganesan 78-73-84

241: Natalie Jan Van Dort 81-78-82, Ngo Yi Belle 77-81-83

242: Eireen Syafeeya Efizan 81-80-81).

