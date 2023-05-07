The Malaysian badminton players are in a jubilant mood judging from the draw conducted for the team events. The men’s team, seeded second, will play Vietnam in their opening match on Monday.

But the Malaysians will face a litmus test in the competition on Tuesday when they are expected to face Thailand in the semi-finals. Indonesia are the main contender for the gold medal.

National singles player Leong Jun Hao, however, is not taking Vietnam lightly as they have shown improvement in recent seasons.

“To me, this is a good draw,” said Jun Hao. “But still, Vietnam will not be easy and we will have to do our best against them as part of our preparations ahead of the Thailand game.”

Meanwhile, the Malaysian women’s squad will take on the Philippines in their opening match on Monday.

