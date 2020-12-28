The Vietnam ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (VIEAPGOC) presented their plan and progress report on the hosting of the 11th ASEAN Para Games Vietnam 2021 Games scheduled in Hanoi in December 2021.

The report was put forward during the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting which was held virtually from their headquarters in Bangkok.

The virtual meeting was chaired by APSF President Major General Osoth Bhavilai and attended by all members which include Vice President (Sports) Mr Vu The Phiet, H.E. Yi Veasna (Vice President, Development), Dr Kesone Sisongkam (Vice-President, Media & Communications), Prof Dr Than Than Htay (Vice President, Medical & Sport Science), Senior Col. Dr Wandee Tosuwan (Secretary-General) and Mr Nopadol Jiranboondilok (Treasurer).

The Hanoi 2021 Games has been fixed from 17 to 23 December 2021 with venues spread around the vicinity of My Dinh National Stadium in Nam Tu Liem district.

Pertinent matters deliberated in the meeting include the verification of the 11 sports proposed by the host city and the challenges faced by the organisers to ensure a safe and healthy environment for athletes, officials and contingents due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam is proposing that athletics, badminton, swimming, table tennis, chess, powerlifting, boccia, judo, goalball, wheelchair tennis and archery be featured in the Games based on various considerations.

The APSF Sports Committee have completed the Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise and a summary of the EOI was presented at the meeting. Confirmation and endorsement on the number and type of sports to be contested are expected to be made known at the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting scheduled in mid-January 2021.

APSF have also requested the organisers to outline specific COVID-19 measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which include screening and quarantine processes, to ensure that the safety and health of participants are well-protected prior and during Games time.

The matter will be discussed in detail during next month’s BoG meeting expected to be attended by all 11 presidents of the region’s National Paralympic Committees (NPCs).

Among the venues proposed include the My Dinh National Stadium, My Dinh Aquatics Centre, Cau Giay Gymnasium, Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium, Culture House – Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Centre, Hanoi Athletic Palace and Hanoi National Sports Training Centre.

Vietnam are hosting the ASEAN Para Games for the second time after a lapse of 18 years. The country last hosted the second edition of the Games in 2003 where only 5 sports were contested then.

